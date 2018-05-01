Town Clerk leaves room and drives away when asked to apologise for ‘Scum’ comment

As the last night’s (Monday) Sandown Annual Town Meeting drew to a close, a resident asked the clerk, Tina Bailey, a question.

The question was posed in what was described to OnTheWight by someone at the meeting as a ‘very placid tone’ – Could the Town Clerk clarify why the residents of Sandown have been described as ‘Scum’ by the Town clerk and would she apologise.

It’s been reported today to OnTheWight – by a number of people that were at the meeting – that Tina Bailey responded that she wouldn’t. When asked again, the Deputy Mayor, Gary Young, who was standing in for Raj Patel (who wasn’t at the meeting), said the Clerk didn’t have to answer. Tina Bailey then again said she wouldn’t.

Drove away

The Clerk then stood up, left the room, got in her car and drove away.

We understand from several people at the meeting that, after Tina Bailey had unexpectedly left, Gary Young advised that the room where the papers for the official Sandown Town Council meeting couldn’t be accessed, as Tina had taken the keys to the door with her.

Forced cancellation of full Town Council meeting

This led to the full Town Council meeting (scheduled to take place after the Annual Town Meeting) – at which several important items were due to be discussed (agenda below) – not being able to take place.

We’ve written to the Clerk and Cllr Gary Young to ask their view of the events and to find out if it’s expected if any action will be taken.

Sandown Town Council agenda for 30 April 2018





Update 12:48: Small changes to clarify that STC meeting was to be held after Annual Town Meeting.

