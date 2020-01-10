Wind gusts of up to 80mph expected say Met Office

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the beginning of next week.

Valid from noon until midnight on Monday (13th January) the warning reads:

A widely very windy period expected Monday afternoon and evening with some disruption to travel likely. An area of very strong winds will move eastwards across the UK through Monday afternoon and evening, clearing eastwards overnight. The strongest winds are expected around exposed coasts and hills in the west of the UK. Here gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, with a few sites perhaps seeing gusts to 80 mph. Inland gusts of 45-55 mph are more likely. A narrow band of squally heavy rain moving east, accompanying the strongest winds, may be an additional hazard. What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

