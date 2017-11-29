Winter exhibition for Ventnor Artists Collective

Tony shares this details of this upcoming event in Ventnor. Ed

Ventnor Artists Collective are celebrating their first year with a new exhibition to coincide with Christmas in Ventnor.

The group were formed in December last year and have come together to promote art in Ventnor, to work collaboratively and be a lobbying voice for art and artists.

The group meet monthly and are keen to recruit new members from Ventnor’s artistic community.

Winter exhibition

The group’s first exhibition starts with a special opening night on 7th December – at The Ku Gallery and Ventnor Exchange and continues until the 20th December. Thanks to both venues for their great support.

Members of the Collective include some very well-known local artists and include painters, sculptors, jewellers and print-makers.

Current members of the group include Kimiko Ure, Sue Hiscutt, Duncan Radcliffe, Milly Stevens, Jennifer Hinton Melanie Ayres, Fran Noctor, Annik Cullinane, Mark Cosby, Marilyn Mittelheuser, Annette de Mare, Susana Watts, Neil Geddes, Arron Swaffer and Nick Rapson.

Giving a voice to artists

Mark Cosby, Chair of Ventnor Artists Collective, said,

“Our group is giving a voice for the many artists working in Ventnor – artists make such an important contribution to the quality of life of our town. “During the year we have organised visits to exhibitions, talks by guest speakers, social events, a life drawing group and worked with partners on community arts projects. “We are excited that, with the support of the Ku Gallery and Ventnor Exchange, we have the opportunity at Christmas to display the work of our members.”

More info

If you would like more information about the Ventnor Artists Collective please contact 855 680.

The exhibition starts with a special Opening Night on 7th December at 6pm at Ku Gallery, Church Street, Ventnor.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview