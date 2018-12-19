Work from Isle of Wight animators features on Sky Arts mini-series

We’re big fans of the work of Justin Mason (aka Drivelsieve) so chuffed to bits for him and his brother whose work features in this latest mini-series on Sky Arts tonight and tomorrow night

undiscovered - justin mason animations

If you have access to Sky Arts, tune in at 10pm tonight (Wednesday) to see a new mini-series which features animations by two Islanders.

The work of Justin and Elliot Mason featured last night in “The Undiscovered… Peter Sellers”.

Tonight’s episode is “The Undiscovered…. Kenneth Williams” and Thursday will be “The Undiscovered…Tony Hancock”.

The mini series is narrated by the brilliant Victor Lewis Smith.

You might remember Justin from, among other things, his fabulous series of Isle of Wight Animated Postcards.

See more of the brilliant work of Justin via his YouTube Channel and you can also follow the brothers on Twitter @drivelsieve and @MrElliotMason

Image: © Sky Arts

Wednesday, 19th December, 2018 4:44pm

By

