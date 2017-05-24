Work on Blackwater Road starts next month

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Island Roads is to shortly undertake further improvement work to one of the main routes into Newport.

Blackwater Road between Blackwater Hollow and a point 250m south of Shide Road will be resurfaced in a scheme scheduled to begin on June 16 and last nine weekday nights.

Overnight work

In order to minimise disruption, the work will be undertaken overnight between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am.

The project will mean that the whole section of main road between St George’s Roundabout, Newport and the Fighting Cocks car park at Arreton – approximately nine kilometres – will have been resurfaced by Island Roads under the Highways PFI.

Pedestrian access will be maintained where possible during work but there will be a vehicular diversion in place during work times via St George’s Way, Staplers Road, Long Lane and Downend Road. Island Roads will contact residents and businesses on the section to be improved to explain details of the scheme.

Further enhancing main road

Island Roads project manager Derek Benfield said:

“The work in this section will further enhance the main road from Newport, through Arreton and towards Lake. “This improvement activity has, of course also included the major scheme to reconstruct, as well as resurface the main road through Arreton. “Once again we would like to thank residents and businesses in advance for their support during the latest upgrade of this busy route.”

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0