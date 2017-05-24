Police charge St Helens man following armed robbery

The 44 year old man was charged after staff at St Helens post office were threatened with a knife and around £750 stolen.

Handcuffed man

Officers investigating an armed robbery at the post office in St Helens shortly before 4:30pm on Tuesday 23 May have charged a 44 year-old man as part of their enquiries.

A man had threatened staff with a knife and stole around £750. No-one was hurt.

The man of Field Lane, St Helens has been charged with one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place and one count of robbery in connection with this investigation.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on Thursday 25 May.

Image: v1ctor under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 24th May, 2017 4:09pm

