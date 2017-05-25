Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th May 2017

If you’re on the roads today (25th May) find out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

roadworks on the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The closure is required for repair works to the steps
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Public Footpath V88a
Location: at Ventnor Footpath 88, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath V88a)
26 May — 30 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Ventnor Footpath 88, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 May — 30 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 30 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Binstead : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Before The Fishbourne Sign And The Quarr Abbey Entrance : Eleno
Works description: Failing Double Bt Cover Within The C/W
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Opp Ascot House Approx 170 M West On Quarr Hill
Works description: Ryde – 400389 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

Ventnor Footpath 88a, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : Love Lane Ventnor, Steps Going Down To Steephill Cove : Ventnor Footpath 88a-Ventnor
Works description: Steps Require Building Up And Levelling Out With Concrete To Remove Steepness.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rear Of 22 Hewitt Crescent To Approx 55mtrs South East Of Rear Of 22 Hewitt Crescent
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 30 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Aprx 99m North Frm Junc Of Tescos – Access Road On Brading Road
Works description: Ryde – 400178 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 29 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: Ryde: From Dover Street For The Entire Length Of The Roundabout (Ml 310061): Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Patch To Be Resurfaced Following Southern Water Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Chalk Hill House, Bowcombe Road, Newport ,Iow.
Works description: – Install Pressure Monitoring Point
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 31 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : O/S 28 : Blythe Way-Shanklin – 8631
Works description: Replace/ Reinstate Rattling Gulley Within The C/W
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 11 Church Street
Works description: Ventnor – 365310 – Overlay � Lay Approx 6m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 10 On Monkton Street
Works description: Ryde – 362043 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Bellevue Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 136
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Binstead Lodge Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 08 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Binstead : From Fleming Close To Hillrise Avenue 124m, Ml 340484 : Binstead Lodge Road-Binstead
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 53 Carter Ave Shanklin Isle Of Wight I
Works description: Repair Leak On Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Beatrice Avenue (Ml 140252) : Crossways Road-East Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Plates Highway)) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hungerberry Close, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32/34 Hungerberry Close
Works description: Shanklin 402884 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw/Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Kennedy Close, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 08 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Wootton : Whole Length Of Close From Junction With High Street 66m Ml360663 : Kennedy Close-Wootton
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Furlongs, Brading, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 08 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Brading : From The Very End Of Lower Furlongs, 263m Back Towards Station Road, Ml 340322 : Lower Furlongs-Brading
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Market Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jersey Cottage
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 2 To Cottage On New Road
Works description: Wootton Bridge – 391575 – Other – Clear Blockage.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
26 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 Oxford St Cowes Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Thursday, 25th May, 2017 6:43am

By

