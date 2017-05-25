Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The closure is required for repair works to the steps

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Public Footpath V88a

Location: at Ventnor Footpath 88, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath V88a)

26 May — 30 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Ventnor Footpath 88, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

26 May — 30 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 30 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Binstead : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Before The Fishbourne Sign And The Quarr Abbey Entrance : Eleno

Works description: Failing Double Bt Cover Within The C/W

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From Opp Ascot House Approx 170 M West On Quarr Hill

Works description: Ryde – 400389 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Ventnor Footpath 88a, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 30 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : Love Lane Ventnor, Steps Going Down To Steephill Cove : Ventnor Footpath 88a-Ventnor

Works description: Steps Require Building Up And Levelling Out With Concrete To Remove Steepness.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rear Of 22 Hewitt Crescent To Approx 55mtrs South East Of Rear Of 22 Hewitt Crescent

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 30 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Aprx 99m North Frm Junc Of Tescos – Access Road On Brading Road

Works description: Ryde – 400178 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 29 May

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: Ryde: From Dover Street For The Entire Length Of The Roundabout (Ml 310061): Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Patch To Be Resurfaced Following Southern Water Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Chalk Hill House, Bowcombe Road, Newport ,Iow.

Works description: – Install Pressure Monitoring Point

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 31 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : O/S 28 : Blythe Way-Shanklin – 8631

Works description: Replace/ Reinstate Rattling Gulley Within The C/W

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 11 Church Street

Works description: Ventnor – 365310 – Overlay � Lay Approx 6m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 10 On Monkton Street

Works description: Ryde – 362043 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bellevue Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 136

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Binstead Lodge Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 08 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Binstead : From Fleming Close To Hillrise Avenue 124m, Ml 340484 : Binstead Lodge Road-Binstead

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 53 Carter Ave Shanklin Isle Of Wight I

Works description: Repair Leak On Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Beatrice Avenue (Ml 140252) : Crossways Road-East Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Plates Highway)) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hungerberry Close, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32/34 Hungerberry Close

Works description: Shanklin 402884 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw/Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kennedy Close, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 08 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Wootton : Whole Length Of Close From Junction With High Street 66m Ml360663 : Kennedy Close-Wootton

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Furlongs, Brading, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 08 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Brading : From The Very End Of Lower Furlongs, 263m Back Towards Station Road, Ml 340322 : Lower Furlongs-Brading

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Market Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jersey Cottage

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 2 To Cottage On New Road

Works description: Wootton Bridge – 391575 – Other – Clear Blockage.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

26 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 Oxford St Cowes Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Renew Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start