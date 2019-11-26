Works on St Mary’s Roundabout to continue despite 3,100 signatures on petition

A petition to halt the the St Mary’s Roundabout works has been presented to the Isle of Wight Council — but the project will continue as planned.

A petition launched at the end of September, before the roadworks started, was debated at last week’s full council meeting.

Over 3,000 signatures

More than 3,100 people signed the petition, which originally called on the council to halt the roadworks and hold a public meeting.

A public meeting was held at Medina Theatre, attended by 28 people.

Wording of petition changed

However, with works already well underway, the wording was subsequently changed, urging the council to reconsider its decision-making approach in the future.

It asked the council ‘resolves to recognise the strength of opinion in the petition and commits to a more open, transparent and long-term approach to engaging with Islanders before major decisions are made.’

Members voted unanimously in favour of supporting the amended petition.

Stewart: “Sometimes we think we do things right”

Council leader, Cllr Dave Stewart, thanked residents for their patience during the works and accepted the authority could have done more to communicate with residents.

He said:

“We could have done more sooner. We appreciate we need to think a bit smarter. “Sometimes we think we do things right — Fishbourne Lane, the Undercliff Drive survey. The council does its best to communicate effectively.”

Smith: “Wrong scheme at the wrong time”

Michael Smith, who started the petition, said:

“This is the wrong scheme at the wrong time — Coppins Bridge should have been first and people want to know when the council will be getting around to doing something about it.”

Garratt: “Seen new responsiveness from council”

Parkhurst Cllr Andrew Garratt said the council could now reflect on how things could be done in the future.

He said:

“We are beginning to become more aware, we have seen a new responsiveness from the council but we have genuine concerns from residents about what is happening at St Mary’s Roundabout.”

Roadworks will continue until 20th December, when work will pause over the Christmas and New Year period.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed