World Earth Day: Here’s what News OnTheWight has been doing to become Climate Positive

Today, 22nd April, is World Earth Day, a time to celebrate the planet we live on and think about what we can do to help protect its, and therefore our, future.

Around the globe people who care about the environment are helping to raise awareness of what each and everyone of us can do, including encouraging Governments to take steps. You may well have heard the UK Government announced this week they plan to reduce CO2 emissions by 78% by 2035.

Doing what we can

Here at News OnTheWight we always try to do what we can to make things better. Publishing online, we’re very much aware of the effect servers can have on the environment.

Our server is with a hosting company that is powered by green electricity and they’re actively taking steps to become climate positive.

So by reading your Isle of Wight news here at News OnTheWight, you can rest assured you’re not having a detrimental impact on the environment.

Climate positive

Climate positive is the step beyond climate neutral. It’s taking steps to reverse the excess carbon that’s already been put in to the atmosphere.

About eight months ago News OnTheWight signed up to Ecologi, an Environmental Organisation to help us become a climate positive business. If you’ve looked into it before, you’ll have found out it’s a pretty complex process otherwise.

11.86 tonnes of CO2e offset already

To date that’s funded the planting of over 230 trees around the world – offsetting 11.86 tonnes of CO2e – with more being added monthly. Of course, ‘the climate’ is a single thing around the world, so positive actions taken anywhere will benefit the whole climate.

We’re well aware that some people think this is a whole lot of bunkum – our approach: If we are wrong, what’s the worst that has happened? A bunch of extra tree have been planted?

Here’s how you can make a difference

If you’re moved to sign up with Ecologi – be that as an individual, or a business – you’ll get an extra 30 trees planted and so will we, so that’ll be an extra 60 trees absorbing carbon from the atmosphere. (There’s no money in it for us, just trees 😊).

If you do it this week, every new signup will get an extra 100 trees in their forest.

Poetic inspiration

If you’re look for inspiration, have a little listen to George the Poet.