You can buy a 1938 Island Line train carriage on eBay: Here’s how

A former Island Line train that had been listed for sale on eBay reached £32,000, but had to be pulled after it was discovered the bidder didn’t actually want to buy it.

The ex-London Underground 1938 tube stock carriage, which was latterly used on the Isle of Wight, was offered as “an incredibly unique opportunity”.

Serious bidders only

The seller has told News OnTheWight the item had to be pulled and is being re-listed later in the week, “due to someone not actually wanting to buy the item”.

They say on the listing,

“Please only commit to buy if you actually want to purchase this item… It was a right headache sorting this mess out.”

Car 225 from train 002

The sale refers to Car 225 which formed part of unit 483002. It was units 006 and 008 that were most recently in service on the Island, so this is a pretty old one, as the photos reveal.

The sale details go on to explain the background of the carriage:

Built in 1938 in Birmingham by Metro-Cammell, these deep-level tube trains were revolutionary: being the first to have all their motors and equipment under the floor of the train – freeing up valuable space for passengers. These iconic trains have had a hard life, serving the Underground between 1938 and 1988. Then the Isle of Wight from 1989 to January this year. More recently found on the Isle of Wight running in rakes of 2 carriages as British Rail Class 483 EMUs. Withdrawn from Island life earlier this year, these trains were the oldest operating units on the rail network in passenger service. Being the longest serving trains in living memory.

A full restoration required

The seller adds that the carriage was used on the Island as a “donor vehicle” in later life so will require a full restoration – which is something they can arrange, as well as delivery. It’s currently sitting on the mainland.

The seller makes the point,

“To be clear, this carriage will need extensive work – from a brief inspection it is clear that many interior and exterior fittings need attention and replacing/sourcing.”

The listing has been turned off (follow the link and scroll down to see more) but should reappear later in the week, if you are interested keep an eye on the seller’s account.

Image: © allthemoquette