The Isle of Wight says a fond farewell to Island Line’s 80-year-old trains, the Class 483s

Today (Sunday) sees the end of an era for Island Line, as the 80-year-old Class 483 trains ride their last journeys on the Isle of Wight.

From tomorrow (Monday) the train line will be closed for three months to allow for the creation of a new passing loop at Brading (which will result in a 30 min timetable) and for all platforms to be adjusted in height for the new Class 484 trains due to come into service this Spring.

Tier 4 travel restrictions

Had we not been in the middle of a pandemic, it’s likely today would have been one of the busiest in years on Island Line, with train enthusiasts keen to take a final ride on the glorious former Northern Line stock.

However, as the Isle of Wight is in Tier 4, travel restrictions mean essential travel only, so unless you meet one of the criteria below, you won’t be permitted to take a final ride on the 483s.

End of an era

We’re really going to miss the Class 483s, their bumpy ride, the classic wood panelling, the distinctive fabric design and the friendly drivers and guards.

Knowing that train enthusiasts would not be able to travel to the Island, South Western Railway tweeted on New Year’s Eve asking for people’s memories of the trains. It led to some great shots of the trains over the years, along with memories from regular users.

Our thanks to Pamela Parker for use of her shot at the top of the article. Click on the speech bubble to check out the replies below:

😢We know government restrictions mean you can't travel to see the final Class 483 in service this weekend



📸So, let’s do the next best thing! @-us between now & Sunday your favourite memories/photos from another time travelling on Island Line



🔁We'll retweet the best ones! pic.twitter.com/qhVDbIqiG5 — SWR Help (@SW_Help) December 31, 2020

If you can’t ride the Island Line trains today, the next best thing would be to check out the Railcam live stream on YouTube.

What next?

There are three Class 483s on Island Line, 006, 007 and 008 (taken out of service at beginning of December).

We understand that one will be heading to Epping Ongar Railway in Essex to be restored and then tour the country. Whilst 007 will be remaining on the Island, under the excellent care of the Isle of Wight Steam Railway.

Tier 4 travel restrictions

The list of reasons you can leave your home and area include, but are not limited to:

work, where you cannot work from home

accessing education and for caring responsibilities

visiting those in your support bubble – or your childcare bubble for childcare

visiting hospital, GP and other medical appointments or visits where you have had an accident or are concerned about your health

buying goods or services from premises that are open in Tier 4 areas, including essential retail, but these should be within your local area wherever possible

outdoor recreation or exercise. This should be done locally wherever possible, but you can travel a short distance within your Tier 4 area to do so if necessary (for example, to access an open space)

attending the care and exercise of an animal, or veterinary services

Image: © Pamela Parker