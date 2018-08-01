Young detectives needed to help solve bearnapping mystery

Threats have been made that somebody is likely to steal Sue-the-storyteller’s favourite teddy bear and it is likely to happen next week, during Ventnor Fringe Festival.

Local storyteller, Sue Bailey, is asking people, children in particular, to join her on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th August, at 11.30am on Ventnor Harbourside, in case the unspeakable has happened.

Sue says,

“There may be riddles to solve and clues to follow, so I need people with good detective skills, great listening ability and brilliant problem solvers. “I know that children are usually better at this kind of thing than adults, so I am hoping that I will be inundated with help.”

Book your place

Contact Ventnor Fringe box office (online) to reserve your space on 01983 716767

Image: juanedc under CC BY 2.0

