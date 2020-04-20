Young Islanders: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for creative funding

Mike Howley’s legacy continues to support 18 to 30-year-olds. Don’t miss the deadline if you intend to apply

emellia - emily wild

The 2020 Mike Howley Trust awards are now open for applications.

Mike Howley, who worked for many years as Director of Cultural Services for the Isle of Wight Council, died in May 2013, leaving part of his estate “for the specific benefit of aspiring young actors, musicians, dancers and writers, between the ages of 18 and 30, living on the Isle of Wight”.

Funding can cover wide range of uses
Trustees welcome applications from people within the stated age range and art forms for investment in areas such as training, equipment, marketing and promotion, recording, rehearsal space, staging, publishing costs, or simply time to create. 

Get applying
If you fit the bill and have an idea you are burning to put into action, we would like to hear from you.

All applications will be looked at digitally this year, so pop over to the Quay Arts Website to read the guidelines and complete the application forms.

Image: © Emily Wild / Emellia

