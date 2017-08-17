Young people encouraged to ‘Make Your Mark’

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely,

MP Bob Seely is supporting the UK Youth Parliament’s campaign to encourage young people to vote on what MYPs should debate in the House of Commons later this year.

The annual ‘Make Your Mark’ initiative is a UK-wide ballot which gives anyone aged 11-18 the chance to decide what MYPs should discuss during their sitting in the Commons this November.

Present Island MYP, Joe Davies, and his colleagues will choose one of the topics put forward as their national campaign and another as their England-only campaign for 2018.

Youth Parliament does tremendous work

Bob said,

“The youth Parliament and our MYP are very well supported on the Island and it does tremendous work raising awareness of issues that affect young people and I fully support this campaign. “Interest and engagement in democracy for young people is vitally important for our country but it will mean nothing if there is no outlet for them to debate and be listened to, so I hope as many as possible get involved in the Make Your Mark campaign. “I’m also looking forward to seeing Joe in Parliament soon when he will visit my office to discuss our respective roles. He has already been an extremely able and effective representative for our Island’s young and I very much want to hear his views on a range of topics.”

This year, Make Your Mark hopes to reach one million young people and encourage an interest in democracy

Image: Orangeacid under CC BY 2.0