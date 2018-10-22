Competition raises awareness of harm that alcohol misuse can cause

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Ryde Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) is giving local young people in school Years 9 to 13 the chance to enter an art competition that could see their work displayed across the local area.

Raising awareness of alcohol misuse

The competition, aimed at raising awareness of the harm that alcohol misuse can cause, will see young people taking part in free workshops and being supported by local artists at 147; Network Ryde’s dedicated youth café on the High Street in Ryde.

Finished artwork will be on display through a variety of locations in the town, including an art exhibition at 147.

Network Ryde is a youth project set up by Ryde Town Council in 2017. It supports young people aged 11-19, and is organising the art competition.

Reflect in negative impact alcohol can have

For the competition, young people from Ryde are being invited to reflect upon the negative impact that alcohol can have on their lives, the lives of the people around them and on the wider community.

Julie Woodhouse, chairman at CAP Ryde, said,

“The aim of this competition is to encourage young people in the area to think about the effects alcohol can have indirectly on them and people around them, from family, friends, to the local area. “We’re really looking forward to seeing the works of art that will be created and hope, through displaying throughout the town, it will help others to think about alcohol and its effects on the local area, whether, for example, that’s anti-social behaviour or violent crime.”

Get involved

If you are a young person interested in taking part, contact Network Ryde on (01983) 300128 or email: admin@networkryde.org

The project was awarded funding from the Local Alcohol Partnerships Group Fund, which was set up to support local partnership projects in the Local Alcohol Action Areas (LAAA).

The LAAA programme is a Home Office initiative aimed at reducing alcohol related crime and harm.