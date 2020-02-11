‘Younger’ singers sought to join Newchurch Male Voice Choir

Newchurch Male Voice Choir is recruiting new members as they continue to present concerts to help raise funds for many of the Island Charities and other projects. Rehearsals are held every Friday at the Village Hall in Newchurch at 7.30pm.

With many members in the 60/70/80-year-old age range it is important that they attract ‘younger’ men to join. There is no audition.

If you like singing come along and see and hear the practice.

Find out more

Members of the Choir will be at Tesco Extra, Ryde on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February at the Charities day so you can chat and get further details.

See a performance

Alternatively the Choir is performing on Sunday 23rd February at 3pm at Quay Arts Centre, Newport in a concert in support of the Island Rotary Clubs.

You can also visit the Newchurch Male Voice Choir Website.

News shared by Bob on behalf of the Newchurch Male Voice Choir. Ed

Image: © Graham Reading Photography