The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council has awarded twelve local organisations with funds to run youth services during 2017-18.

The council sought applications from voluntary and community organisations who could provide a range of exciting, innovative opportunities for young people aged 11 to 19 (and up to 25 with specified additional needs). The Youth Offer will provide social opportunities as well as tangible skills to support young people into work.

36 applications were received by the council and grants, ranging from £5,000 to £25,000, have been given to 12 bidders. A total of £200,000 was agreed within the budget for 2018-19 to deliver the Island’s Youth Offer. A Youth Offer Community Chest providing funding of small grants of up to £500 will be announced in the new financial year.

Cllr Chris Whitehouse, executive member for children’s services, said:

“I am pleased that we have been able to offer further funding to support organisations to deliver youth opportunities for young people on the Island. This funding will enable young people to access a choice of activities such as creative arts, sport, media, Internet café, youth club and support groups. “I look forward to the new activities taking shape and I am sure they will prove very popular with young people.”

Awards

List of organisations and grants:

Pan Together — £8,748.22;

Ventnor Town Council — £19,941;

West Wight Sports Centre — £5,000;

Quay Arts- £16,659;

South Wight Area Partnership — £15,000;

Vectis Radio 4ps training school CIC — £19,000;

Wootton Bridge CIC — £7,500;

Brading community partnership — £19,000;

Community Action Isle of Wight — £12,105;

Revive Newport — £19,800;

Breakout Youth — £19,548;

Ryde Town Council — £20,000.

Image: alexisnyalphotography under CC BY 2.0