‘Zoe’s Law’ petition calling for all removed moles to be tested by law gains over 11,600 signatures

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has thrown his support behind a campaign which aims to see all removed moles tested for melanoma skin cancer – by law.

An online petition calling for ‘Zoe’s Law’ – which gathered over 10,000 signatures in just six days – was started by Zoe Panayi’s family after the mother-of-two died last month of melanoma skin cancer, aged twenty-six years.

Punter: We want to make it law

Zoe’s mother, Eileen Punter, wrote to Bob explaining that the purpose of the petition was to change the law to make the testing of all moles removed – even for cosmetic reasons – regulated and mandatory.

Mrs Punter said:

“We want to raise awareness about melanoma skin cancer, and we want to make it law that all removed moles are tested.”

Seely: We need to get the law changed

Bob told Mrs Punter he would join the campaign taking it to the highest place he could – the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock.

He said:

“This is a tragic story and I want to do all I can to help Zoe’s family take their campaign to the highest level. I have written to the Health Secretary to raise awareness of this issue at the highest level. “I encourage everyone to sign the petition. We need to get the law changed to try to prevent others from going through the pain that Zoe and her family have had to endure. “I will do all I can to support the family and ensure their voices are heard in Westminster.”

Sign the petition

Anyone wishing to sign the petition can do so on the Change.org Website.

News shared by the office of Bob Seely, in their own words. Ed