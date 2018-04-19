Planning row erupts amid claims of ‘East Cowes land grab’

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

An application to build thirty new houses in Whippingham has been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council — despite objections from residents, who said they were told the greenfield site would remain undeveloped.

Jill Chapman, 77, moved into the new Hawthorn Meadows development three years ago, which is opposite the new site.

Jill said:

“When we all bought our houses everyone was told that the land would not be developed on. “It’s the last bit of green in East Cowes and it’s lovely to see the children out playing during the summer.”

Jill said she worried about the impact further development would have on the area — she is unable to register with a local dentist and said it took nearly five weeks to book a doctor’s appointment.

Told the land was protected

Adele Collins also lives on St Wilfred Drive. She said:

“When I bought the house almost three years ago I bought it on the premise that I was told by the estate agent, locals and my solicitor that they could not build on the proposed land. “I was told the land was protected as it had slow worms, and would be unable to be built on anyway because of the asbestos pit in the area.”

Barratt Homes refutes claims

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes said:

“We can’t predict future development by other housebuilders on land that we do not own. As such, our staff would not categorically tell buyers that there will be no future development nearby. “Any planned development nearby should be highlighted in local land searches by the purchaser’s solicitor during the house buying process.”

Land allocated for development

The site is directly adjacent to Kingston Copse, which is home to slow worms, dormice, red squirrels and 15 species of bats.

However, planning and development consultant for BCM, David Long said the land had always been allocated for development within the Island Plan, although originally with 12m-high industrial buildings.

He said:

“Within the planning history this site was always due to be developed at some point. “A residential area will be far more sympathetic to the surroundings than 12m high industrial buildings would have been.”

Cllr Love: “East Cowes land grab”

East Cowes councillor, Karl Love, said the new proposal was a part of continued “East Cowes land grab” that was overcrowding the town.

Cllr Love said:

“How are they going to support schools, drainage, medical and community facilties?”

Ward councillor, Julia Baker-Smith said she would be looking closely at the history of the site:

“I have been in contact with planning officers to raise my concerns about development on this site, which local residents believed would be protected green space.”

The application is able to view online and has attracted over 50 comments.

