Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Bridge repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bridge Road
Location: at A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Bridge Road)
27 March — 01 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion (Light Traffic)
Location: at A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Diversion (Light Traffic))
27 March — 01 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
27 March — 01 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
The closure is necessary because of the likelihood of danger to the public due to works being undertaken on or adjacent to the path.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Right of Way N120, Seaclose
Location: at Newport Footpath 120, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Right of Way N120, Seaclose)
27 March — 14 April
Diversion route
Name: Public Right of Way N120, Seaclose
Location: at Newport Footpath 120, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Right of Way N120, Seaclose)
27 March — 14 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
The closure is necessary because of the likelihood of danger to the public due to works taking place on or adjacent to the path
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath BB10,Bmbridge
Location: at Bembridge Footpath 10, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath BB10,Bmbridge)
27 March — 31 March
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath BB10,Bmbridge
Location: at Bembridge Footpath 10, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath BB10,Bmbridge)
27 March — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 29 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Water Leak On Southbound Carriageway. : Brading Road-Ryde
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Within The C/W Due To Water Sepage
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 01 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Yarmouth : Yarmouth Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth
Works description: Annual Service And Wheel Change Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 07 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: From Seaclose To Racecourse Roundabout (Ml 210049/50/51/52/53/54/55/56/57): Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Trial Holes In Carriageway Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 29 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde : From Junction With West Street To Junction With St Johns Hill, 243m, Ml 310636 : Green Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton: From Rectory Road To Laceys Lane (Ml530092): Newport Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard : From Gurnard Marsh South Towards Rew Street Dairy, Mls 130065, 130067, 130068 : Rew Street-Gurnard
Works description: Prep Works Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Roud Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Roud Road: Roud Lane-Godshill
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Roud Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Whitwell Road 500m South West To Manor Farm, Ml 540154: Roud Road-Godshill
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 07 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin: Just North Of The Junction Of Howard Road (Ml 410038): Gatten/Lake Pelican
Works description: Upgrade To The Existing Traffic Signals (Sha33) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 30 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 56 – 58 Avenue Road On Avenue Road
Works description: Sandown – 375410 – Other – Reinstate 0.5mx 0.5m Of Concrete Footway At The Foot Of Recently Replaced Pole Dp272.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 04 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 92
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 29 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Opposite Calbourne Mill On The Corner. : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Damaged Kerb
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Limerstone Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 29 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shorwell : O/S Westcourt Farm On The Brightstone Bound Side Of The C/Way : Limerstone Road-Shorwell
Works description: 6 X P/H’S
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall : Approx 30m Before Providence Cottage : St Johns Road-Wroxall
Works description: Please Reinstate Breaking Out And Rocking Manhole Cover Which Has Been Temp Covered In Tarmac Tm – Two Way Temp Lights This Is A Newly Cip Road. (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 26 Staplers Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Strawberry Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 31 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Brighstone : Ml 640418 From Lynch Lane To A Point 475 Metres South : Strawberry Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Quartering And Hedging, 1.5m As Required Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 07 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rear Of 28 Melville Street On Bellview Road, Ryde
Works description: Excavate In F/W To Repair Sewer
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 02 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: On The Rocks
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Castle Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 02 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 28
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Collingwood Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 35 Collingwood Road
Works description: Newport 26 – Dslam 380876, 382270 – Overlay Lay Approx 10m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 07 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater: From Junction Of Colwell Lane To Junction With Madeira Lane, 340m, Ml 620003: Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 Langton Crt
Works description: Cherry Picker
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 02 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gully Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Cedar Lodge
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 10 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 46 & 48
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marina Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 04 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 39
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 04 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 31 Dover Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Side Of 35 To The Os 16 On Nelson Rd
Works description: Newport 26 – Dslam 380876, 382270 – Overlay Lay Approx 10m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ommanney Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 02 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gorse Cottage, Ommanney Road, Yarmouth
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Michaels Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 29 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 45 St Mchaels Rd, St. Helens
Works description: Dig To Repair Sewer In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
28 March — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 19
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Fairway, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 29 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88 The Fairway , Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wray Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 March — 02 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 6
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
