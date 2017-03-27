Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Bridge repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Bridge Road

Location: at A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Bridge Road)

27 March — 01 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion (Light Traffic)

Location: at A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Diversion (Light Traffic))

27 March — 01 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

27 March — 01 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

The closure is necessary because of the likelihood of danger to the public due to works being undertaken on or adjacent to the path.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Right of Way N120, Seaclose

Location: at Newport Footpath 120, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Right of Way N120, Seaclose)

27 March — 14 April

Diversion route

Name: Public Right of Way N120, Seaclose

Location: at Newport Footpath 120, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Right of Way N120, Seaclose)

27 March — 14 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

The closure is necessary because of the likelihood of danger to the public due to works taking place on or adjacent to the path

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath BB10,Bmbridge

Location: at Bembridge Footpath 10, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath BB10,Bmbridge)

27 March — 31 March

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath BB10,Bmbridge

Location: at Bembridge Footpath 10, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath BB10,Bmbridge)

27 March — 31 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 29 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Water Leak On Southbound Carriageway. : Brading Road-Ryde

Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Within The C/W Due To Water Sepage

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 01 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Yarmouth : Yarmouth Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth

Works description: Annual Service And Wheel Change Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 07 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: From Seaclose To Racecourse Roundabout (Ml 210049/50/51/52/53/54/55/56/57): Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Trial Holes In Carriageway Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 29 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde : From Junction With West Street To Junction With St Johns Hill, 243m, Ml 310636 : Green Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton: From Rectory Road To Laceys Lane (Ml530092): Newport Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Gurnard : From Gurnard Marsh South Towards Rew Street Dairy, Mls 130065, 130067, 130068 : Rew Street-Gurnard

Works description: Prep Works Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Roud Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Roud Road: Roud Lane-Godshill

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Roud Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Whitwell Road 500m South West To Manor Farm, Ml 540154: Roud Road-Godshill

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 07 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin: Just North Of The Junction Of Howard Road (Ml 410038): Gatten/Lake Pelican

Works description: Upgrade To The Existing Traffic Signals (Sha33) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 30 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 56 – 58 Avenue Road On Avenue Road

Works description: Sandown – 375410 – Other – Reinstate 0.5mx 0.5m Of Concrete Footway At The Foot Of Recently Replaced Pole Dp272.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 04 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 92

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet : Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Opposite Calbourne Mill On The Corner. : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Damaged Kerb

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Limerstone Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shorwell : O/S Westcourt Farm On The Brightstone Bound Side Of The C/Way : Limerstone Road-Shorwell

Works description: 6 X P/H’S

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall : Approx 30m Before Providence Cottage : St Johns Road-Wroxall

Works description: Please Reinstate Breaking Out And Rocking Manhole Cover Which Has Been Temp Covered In Tarmac Tm – Two Way Temp Lights This Is A Newly Cip Road. (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 26 Staplers Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Strawberry Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 31 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Brighstone : Ml 640418 From Lynch Lane To A Point 475 Metres South : Strawberry Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Quartering And Hedging, 1.5m As Required Brighstone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 07 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rear Of 28 Melville Street On Bellview Road, Ryde

Works description: Excavate In F/W To Repair Sewer

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 02 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: On The Rocks

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 02 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 28

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Collingwood Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 35 Collingwood Road

Works description: Newport 26 – Dslam 380876, 382270 – Overlay Lay Approx 10m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 07 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater: From Junction Of Colwell Lane To Junction With Madeira Lane, 340m, Ml 620003: Colwell Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 Langton Crt

Works description: Cherry Picker

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 02 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gully Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 05 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Cedar Lodge

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 10 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 46 & 48

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marina Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 04 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 39

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 04 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 31 Dover Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Side Of 35 To The Os 16 On Nelson Rd

Works description: Newport 26 – Dslam 380876, 382270 – Overlay Lay Approx 10m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ommanney Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 02 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Gorse Cottage, Ommanney Road, Yarmouth

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Michaels Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 29 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 45 St Mchaels Rd, St. Helens

Works description: Dig To Repair Sewer In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

28 March — 05 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 19

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Fairway, Lake, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 29 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88 The Fairway , Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wray Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

27 March — 02 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 6

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: stewdean under CC BY 2.0