18 month jail sentence for driver of fatal Forest Road collision

The driver of a Mini Cooper involved in a collision which killed a woman on the Isle of Wight has been jailed.

The incident occurred at around 12.46pm on 14 April 2019, when a Mini driven by 20-year-old Yaashmi Ravikumar collided with a Fiat Bravo and a bus on Forest Road in Newport, at the Betty Haunt Lane junction.

Yvonne Copland, aged 64 years and from the Shide area of Newport, was a passenger in the red Fiat and died as a result of the collision.

Other injuries

It was reported to police at the time that three other people in the Fiat sustained injuries, as well as the four occupants of the Mini Cooper and the driver of the bus – Stephen Pitman.

Ten passengers who were travelling on the bus were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Charged in April

Following an investigation led by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Ravikumar, of Buller Road in Laindon, Essex, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Ravikumar appeared at Newport Crown Court today (13th July) where she admitted causing death by dangerous driving, and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

18 month sentence

She was sentenced to 18 months in a young offender’s institute, was disqualified from driving for 33 months and will be required to take an extended retest.

Sgt Jonathan Bates said:

“This was a tragic case, and we can’t stress enough to people the impact that dangerous driving can have on others. “Our thoughts are with Yvonne’s family, Mr Pitman, and all those who have been affected by this collision.”

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

Image: nespirit under CC BY 2.0