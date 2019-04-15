Family pay tribute to Isle of Wight mother of four who died in Forest Road collision

Police share this latest news. Our thoughts are with Yvonne’s family and friends. Ed

The family of a woman who died in a collision in Newport, Isle of Wight have released a tribute.

Yvonne Copland, aged 64, from the Shide area of Newport, died following the collision on Forest Road on the afternoon of Sunday, 14th April.

Yvonne’s family have released the following tribute:

“Much loved wife, ‘ma’ of four children and four grandchildren who was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. “We would like to thank the efforts of the first responders, air ambulance crew, paramedics, police, fire, members of the public and all hospital staff. “We would also like to thank everyone for their best wishes and support, but would respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190129002.