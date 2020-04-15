Driver charged over 2019 Forest Road fatal incident between two cars and a bus

A 19-year-old driver from Essex has been charged in relation to the road traffic incident that took place on Forest Road on 14th April 2019 between two cars and a bus.

The incident took the life of one Islander and 22 others were injured, including several on board the Southern Vectis bus.

Death by dangerous driving

Ms Yaashmi Ravikumar of Laindon, Essex, has been charged with death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She is due to appear at Isle of Wight Crown Court on 15th May 2020.

Loss of life

Isle of Wight mother of four, Yvonne Copland, died in the incident.

Yvonne was travelling as a passenger alongside her husband, her son and his partner when the car was involved in the incident that took her life.

Traffic improvements called for

A petition was launched calling for traffic lights to be installed at the junction of Forest Road with Betty Haunt Lane.

The Isle of Wight council said they would consider the move following the inquest.

