18,000 contact tracers recruited to work with Contact Tracing App

Working alongside the Contact Tracing App from NHSX, 18,000 people are being recruited to help trace those who have come into contact with people who have reported Coronavirus symptoms.

As the App is going into its second week of use on the Isle of Wight, an average of 25 people a day are being tested a day, either being sent home testing kits or going to the testing centre at Medina Leisure Centre, in Newport.

What happens when you report symptoms

If you report symptoms through the App, you will be asked to phone an 0800 number and get through to a call centre, one in Bristol and one in Fareham, working with the local Public Health England team and authority, to get a swab test to you within 24 hours.

Simon Bryant, head of Public Health on the Isle of Wight, said his team were working to support the more challenging areas and the contact tracers already in place are not having any problems.

Increased testing capacity

Nationally, 18,000 tracers are being recruited, but no official figure could be given to how many are now working in the call centres.

Testing capacity on the Island has been increased to allow for more home testing kits and the permanent placement of the testing centre at Medina, as more people potentially report symptoms and test positive for Covid-19.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

