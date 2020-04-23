19: Official count of Isle of Wight residents who have died after testing positive for Coronavirus

Four more Isle of Wight residents has been recorded as passing away after being tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total to 19.

The latest deaths were recorded as one on the 19th, two on the 20th and one on the 22nd April.

Latest figures
The latest official figures for Isle of Wight NHS Trust patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus still stands at 74.

Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including care homes – with Island residents showing symptoms and self-isolating.

As of Wednesday 22 April, 20 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

Thursday, 23rd April, 2020 2:13pm

