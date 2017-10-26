Don’t end your firework celebrations in hospital

Kate shares this latest news. Ed

Leading first aid charity St John Ambulance is urging everyone to learn some basic first aid skills ahead of the Bonfire Night celebrations.

St John Ambulance volunteers will be attending firework events across the region so that anyone who needs first aid gets it quickly. However, injuries are much more likely to occur at private parties, where trained volunteers won’t be on hand to help.

Every year, around 1,000 people will visit A&E for treatment of a firework-related injury in the four weeks around the 5 November. But with some basic first aid skills, everyone can be prepared to help in a firework first aid emergency.

Don’t end celebrations in hospital

Elizabeth Harper, Regional Director at St John Ambulance, said:

“St John Ambulance is keen that people enjoy Bonfire Night but don’t end their celebrations in hospital. Fireworks and bonfires can provide fun and entertainment for families at a time of year when the evenings are rather dark and gloomy. They literally light up the sky. “Our volunteers will be on hand to provide expert first aid assistance at public displays across the region but if you are organising a private event, you need to know what to do if there is a first aid emergency. “Our Big First Aid Lesson is a great way for young people to learn too, it will air on 3 November and all teachers or parents need to do is go to the Website and sign up, it’s free, interactive and a great way for children, and adults, to learn to basic first aid skills.”

Burns or scalds

Move the person away from the heat

Place the burn or scald under cool running water for 10 minutes minimum

If the burn is to a child, larger than your hand, on the face, hands or feet, or is a deep burn, call 999.

Remove jewellery and clothing around the area, unless stuck to the burn.

Cover the burn loosely, lengthways with kitchen film to prevent infection

Don’t burst blisters.

Monitor and treat for shock if necessary.

Tell them to seek medical advice.

Debris in the eye

Tell them not to rub it, so they don’t make it worse

Pour clean water over their eye to wash out what’s in there and/or to cool the burn

If this doesn’t work, try to lift the debris out with a damp corner of a clean tissue

If this doesn’t work either, don’t touch anything that’s stuck in their eye – cover it with a clean dressing or non-fluffy material

Then take or send them straight to hospital

Smoke inhalation

Move them away from the smoke so they can breathe in some fresh air

Help them sit down in a comfortable position and loosen any tight clothing around their neck to help them breathe normally.

If they don’t recover quickly, call 999/112 for an ambulance.

For more information on St John Ambulance, including how to make a donation, volunteering opportunities, and details of training for the public, schools and businesses, visit the Website or call 08700 10 49 50.