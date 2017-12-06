Latest win makes 22 swimming medals in three years for two Isle of Wight cadets

Stuart Brown shares this latest news from Company C of the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Army Cadet Force. Ed

Two Isle of Wight Army Cadets have been making waves in the ACF National Swimming Championships recently.

Representing Hampshire & Isle of Wight Army Cadet Force at the annual national competition, Cadet L/Cpl Wiltshire and Cadet L/Cpl Carter, Islanders and cousins, scooped four medals between them.

Miss Wiltshire bagging two Gold medals for 100 metre swims, whilst Mr Carter grabbed two Bronze medals in the 50 metre Fly and relays respectively.

22 medals each in three years

The recent success takes both their medal hauls to an astonishing 22 medals each in just three years which consists of a impressive tally of 18 gold, two silver and two bronze each.

The National event, which occurs every year, sources the best swimmers from regional competitions, a pool of some 20,000 potential competitors of which are eligible to try their hand at swimming.

L/Cpl Carter said,

“I’m very proud to have represented the Isle of Wight in Cadets at the nationals and show what Army Cadets here are capable of doing.”

L/Cpl Wiltshire added,

“A lot of effort and hard work goes into our swimming, but we enjoy it a lot and are proud to represent the County and C Company in winning our medals.”

Join the cadets

Major Groves, Commander of C Company, the Island contingent of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Army Cadet Force, said,

“We are recruiting Cadets now. If you are aged 12 and in year eight at school you are eligible to apply. “Come join us and be part of an organisation that teaches young people skills for later life, whilst also allowing you to share in amazing opportunities and experiences such as these sporting successes.”

Get in touch

The ACF is a voluntary youth organisation sponsored by the Ministry of Defence.

If you are interested in joining the Island’s contingent as a Cadet or Adult Instructor then please call 01983522427 or visit armycadets.com for more information.