23 per cent of Isle of Wight under 65s have had first dose of Covid-19 vaccination

Nearly half of the Isle of Wight’s 16+ population have had their first Covid vaccine.

Data published by NHS England today (Thursday) shows, in the week when the next cohort of patients were invited in for their jabs, 8,405 Covid vaccines — first and second doses — were given out to the Island community.

23 per cent of under 65s

For the Isle of Wight, figures recorded on the National Immunisation Management Service database, which now spans between 8th December and 21st February, say 18,426 under 65s have had their first dose of the vaccine or 23 per cent of the 16 to 64 Island population.

In the over 65s, the age groups which have been the main priority so far in the national vaccine rollout, 37,462 doses have been received by patients, or 93 per cent of the Island’s over 65 population.

46.6 per cent of 16+

Altogether, 46.6 per cent of the Island’s 16+ population, or 55,888 people, have had their first jabs.

Although there is a low number of second doses, people are now being invited back in to get their next dose of the Covid vaccine through hubs and centres across the Island.

2,000 had both jabs

So far, nearly 2,000 people have had their full doses of the vaccines.

In the under 65s, 374 people and 1,618 over 65s have had both inoculations.

Across the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability and Transformation Partnership, 547,463 doses have been given out, again the fifth highest area in country behind Greater Manchester, Cumbria, West Yorkshire and Harrogate, and Cheshire and Merseyside.

Walk in trial

Recently, a seven-day trial period has started at the Riverside’s vaccine centre in Newport which is letting people eligible for the vaccine to turn up without an appointment.

The walk-in service is being offered between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © DKphotography, Isle of Wight