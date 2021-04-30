30 new graduates from UKSA’s Superyacht Cadetship course ready for work

Leading maritime training and education charity, UKSA, is delighted to announce that 30 of its students, aged 18-25, have graduated from its flagship Superyacht Cadetship course.

A virtual graduation ceremony was held over the weekend, attended by the students and their families, friends of UKSA, staff and funding partners.

Almost half secured work

With the support of UKSA, over 40 per cent of the course’s graduates have already secured employment, with the remaining students actively seeking new opportunities across the superyacht industry.

The four-year programme offers a career path to Officer of the Watch (Yacht <3000GT) and onward to Master (Yacht <3000GT) qualifications and combines academic studies with periods of paid work on superyachts. Cadets can also complete an HNC in Operational Yacht Science through Falmouth Marine School.

Sponsorship for 37 per cent of students

UKSA’s charitable partners made the professional course possible for 37 per cent of this year’s cohort, with sponsorship funding for the cadets coming from The Seafarers Charity and Trinity House, with others receiving support from the Steven Thomas Bursary, and the Michael (Milo) Hanlon Bursary.

Willows: Demonstrated dedication, perseverance and resilience

UKSA’s CEO, Ben Willows, comments,

“Once again we are celebrating the achievements of our cadetship students as they go on to forge exciting and rewarding careers in the superyacht industry. “The class of 2021 experienced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic and demonstrated a huge amount of dedication, perseverance and resilience.”

McConaghy: Support has been invaluable

Cadet Callum McConaghy, added,

“I would like to show my appreciation for the sponsorship provided as it enables me to pursue my dream career in the superyacht industry. The support that has been shown to me is invaluable. “To achieve this quantity of qualifications in such a short amount of time is very satisfying and shows the quality of training here at UKSA. I can’t wait to continue gaining more tickets as I grow in the superyacht industry.”

Funding options

The funding options that are available to UKSA students are crucial for many in securing their places on the course, as Willows explains,

“For some students, the difference between starting their journey and not, is the funding options we have available at UKSA. “We are continually working to grow the number of funded students.”

A structured and supported pathway into a rewarding, long-term career

Chris Frisby, UKSA’s Director of Training and Operations, concludes,

“In 2022, we anticipate seeing numbers on the Superyacht Cadetship course increase, with 40 young people expected to graduate from the first phase of the course next time around. “This means that UKSA will provide even more young people with a structured and supported pathway into a rewarding, long-term career.”



News shared by Chloe on behalf of UKSA. Ed