Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved in this tragic incident. Ed

Officers are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision which took place between 10.45pm and 11pm on Friday 18 August on the Isle of Wight.

It has been reported that a Daewoo Tacuma left the carriageway whilst driving along the A3055 Military Road near Chale, before overturning and coming to rest in a field.

Pronounced dead at the scene

Sadly one of the occupants, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed, and formal identification procedures are still on-going at this time.

Other passengers

A 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, who had also been in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries and were taken to St Mary’s Hospital.

Get in touch

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments immediately before the incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 4417 0320 574.

Image: Flower’s Lover under CC BY 2.0