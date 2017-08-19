30 year old Isle of Wight man loses life in Military Rd collision

Police are appealing for any witnesses to a single vehicle collision on the Military Road on Friday night that tragically resulted in a 30 year old man losing his life. Our thoughts are with all involved.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Yellow lilies

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved in this tragic incident. Ed

Officers are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision which took place between 10.45pm and 11pm on Friday 18 August on the Isle of Wight.

It has been reported that a Daewoo Tacuma left the carriageway whilst driving along the A3055 Military Road near Chale, before overturning and coming to rest in a field.

Pronounced dead at the scene
Sadly one of the occupants, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed, and formal identification procedures are still on-going at this time.

Other passengers
A 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, who had also been in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries and were taken to St Mary’s Hospital.

Get in touch
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments immediately before the incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 4417 0320 574.

Image: Flower’s Lover under CC BY 2.0

Saturday, 19th August, 2017 12:24pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fzH

Filed under: Chale, Featured, Island-wide, Police, South Wight

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*