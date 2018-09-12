£4m spend on Isle of Wight school refurbs this summer

The council share this latest news. Ed

More than £4 million has been spent to upgrade and refurbish six Island schools this summer.

Major projects have included a new pre-school, modern classrooms, replacement roofing and windows, heating systems and electrical works.

Five of those benefiting are primary schools: at Shalfleet, Hunnyhill and Nine Acres at Newport, Carisbrooke, and at Nettlestone. The sixth is the Island Learning Centre at Newport.

Brading: “Continually investing in our schools”

Cabinet member for children’s services and education, Cllr Paul Brading, said,

“We are continually investing in our schools to ensure our children have the best possible learning environment. “Our push on improvements over the summer will help support our young people to achieve their full potential.”

Refurbishments

Shalfleet Primary School has undergone a major £1.4million refurbishment project to transform the site, including a new modular building with two classrooms and a new pre-school.

Nettlestone Primary School and Hunnyhill Primary School, Newport, have both benefited from £450,000 to replace roof parts and windows, while their heating systems have been upgraded.

Hunnyhill will also be establishing a new social emotional mental health unit for primary school students as a pilot programme – this will support students with additional needs to attend a mainstream setting.

Other upgrades

The Island Learning Centre, Newport, which has already had a complete refurbishment following a move due to a fire in 2015, is in the final stages of £400,000-worth of improvements, including to the roof and boiler system.

And Carisbrooke Primary School and Nine Acres Primary, Newport, are both nearing the completion of £380,000 and £120,000 projects – upgrading electrical systems, heating and roofing.

Money from the government’s Capital School Improvement Programme was used to fund some of the work.

Image: Isle of Wight Council strategic development officer Jade Kennett, co-chair of governors for The Federation of the Church Schools of Shalfleet and Yarmouth Carla Bradshaw, headteacher Lizzie Grainger and Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills

