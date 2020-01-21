£500,000 grant could bring vital flood defences for East Cowes

The Environment Agency is bidding to secure £500,000 in government funding to better protect homes and businesses in East Cowes from tidal flooding.

If the bid is successful, the scheme would bring increased flood protection to property and public areas of the town, better protecting families and businesses who have experienced flooding in the past and are aware of the destruction it can bring.

Coastal Flood and Erosion Risk Management Strategy

Plans follow the publication of the West Wight Coastal Flood and Erosion Risk Management Strategy in 2017 which identified the town as a priority area because of the risk of tidal flooding.

The Environment Agency (EA) — working in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council — has reviewed a number of options to reduce the risk of sea-flooding to people and property in East Cowes.

Drop-in session to discuss future measures

Wesley Jones, the Environment Agency’s flood and coastal risk management team leader, said:

“A series of measures could reduce the risk of flooding to East Cowes over the next 20 years, such as individual property protection and the deployment of a temporary flood barrier. “We would like to discuss these measures with the community and have arranged a local public drop-in session on 13th February 2020 so we can answer questions about this scheme.”

Measures that could be instigated

A range of measures could be offered to 71 households and 26 commercial properties deemed to be most at risk, including a 250-metre long temporary ‘A’-frame barrier to be deployed during significant high tides.

Other properties in East Cowes may be offered individual flood resilience measures such as flood-proof doors, self-sealing airbricks and waterproofing of brickwork.

All partners working together

The council will work with the Environment Agency and Red Funnel to understand how future urban regeneration can help make the East Cowes community more resilient to the effects of climate change and flooding from the sea.

This scheme is the first phase of work with a future project planned to be undertaken in Cowes in the coming years.

Hastings: “Would bring peace of mind to many residents”

Councillor Steve Hastings, the council’s Cabinet member for procurement, waste management and special projects, added:

“This scheme would bring peace of mind to many residents in East Cowes as we work together with the Environment Agency to protect the homes and businesses most at risk.”

The Environment Agency hopes to secure funding from the Government’s Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Grant in Aid Fund.

The public drop-in session will be held on Thursday, 13th February, between 2pm and 7pm at East Cowes Town Hall.

News shared by the Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: © Red Funnel