7 days of cycling challenge supported as part of Bike Week

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight Council is gearing up for Bike Week 2019 which takes places this year from Saturday 8 June to Sunday 16 June.



Bike Week, delivered by Cycling UK, is an annual celebration to showcase cycling and aims to get a further 300,000 people on their bikes to join the 5.3 million people who already cycle*.



Supporting Island cycling activities

The council will be supporting a number of Island cycling activities during the week, joining the wide variety of events that will take place right across the UK, as well as supporting over social media.



We are also encouraging Islanders to take part in the ‘#7 days of cycling’ challenge, which is a great opportunity to get out and enjoy a cycle ride for seven times during the month of June to celebrate Bike Week 2019.



There are no rules on what counts as one of your seven – from riding to work, to going to the shops or cycling to school and back.



All you need to do to take part is share your photos and videos of your rides on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtags #7daysofcycling and #BikeWeekUK.

Ward: Huge benefits to society

Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said:

“If you’re a regular cyclist, why not encourage others to join in Bike Week, either through sharing photos as part of the 7 days of cycling online campaign or getting people out on their bike or on an organised ride?



“Cycling has huge benefits to society, as well as individuals – it’s good for physical health, mental health, the environment and much more. Whether you swap the car for the bike for just small journeys or go on a longer ride – every ride counts.”

Access Fund for Sustainable Travel

The council activities will be supported as part of the Access Fund for Sustainable Travel – a £1.3 million three-year sustainable transport programme which was secured competitively from the Department for Transport, now in its final year.



For more information about Bike week 2019, visit the Website.



*Department of Transport’s Walking and Cycling Statistics (WCS CWo302) – 11.9 per cent cycle at least once a week (about 5.3million aged 16+).

Image: © Visit Isle of Wight