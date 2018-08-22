£7 million of unpaid Isle of Wight council tax yet to be collected

Almost £7 million of unpaid council tax has yet to be collected by the Isle of Wight Council.

As of March 31 this year, there was £6,946,000 in outstanding owed to the council.

In the past year (2017 – 2018), £30,000 of unpaid tax was written off — compared to £89,000 written off from 2016-17.

Council tax debts are written off when local authorities consider the money no longer recoverable.

97.4 per cent collection rate

Last year, the council collected over £90 million in council tax, with a collection rate of 97.4 per cent for the year.

The total amount owed to the council is a cumulative figure, and includes arrears that may stretch back to the introduction of council tax in 1993. Nationally, £3 billion in tax has yet to be collected by 367 authorities.

Last year, the Isle of Wight Council spent £634,000 on court and administration costs.

The council with the highest amount of council tax outstanding is Birmingham, with over £30 million owed. City of London Council has just £125,000 outstanding.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Council said:

“Various means are taken to pursue and recover outstanding debts, such as agreed arrangement plans, enforcement action, attachment of earnings, and attachment of benefits.”

Image: © Tax Rebate

