114 Isle of Wight children left without a bus seat to school

More than 100 children have been left without a bus seat for the upcoming academic year.

The Isle of Wight Council has finalised its allocation of privilege seats, and 114 children have been left without a seat to school. These children are not eligible for free transport as they attend a school outside of their catchment area.

Added to waiting list

114 children have been placed on a waiting list across seven different bus services.

Martin Goff, head of information, transport and admissions, said:

“Privilege seats are available on contracted buses after all children eligible for free home to school transport have been allocated a seat. “The council seeks to match the number of seats on contracted vehicles to the number of eligible children, but it is inevitable there will be some spare capacity. “Minimising spare capacity avoids unnecessary expense to the council — the money recouped by selling privilege seats helps to cover costs.”

Not cost effective to buy additional seats

Mr Goff said it is it was not cost effective to buy additional seats or run additional vehicles, with the intention of selling privilege seats, as it would cost more than parents are prepared to pay:

“In recent years the spare capacity across council’s home to school vehicles has been reduced, saving the council significant sums of money.”

Concerned parents have said they may be left with no choice but to pay for additional childcare, or take time off work, in order to pick up their children from school.

Round trip of three hours

Speaking previously, a parent from St Helens, who asked to remain anonymous, said her 14-year-old son would now have to take four buses a day, with a round trip of three hours — including a half-an-hour wait at Ryde bus station every evening.

She said:

“It’s not fair on the children. I am going to spend the whole time worrying about him — particularly when it’s winter, and dark, and he’s hanging around Ryde bus station. “I just can’t stop crying when I think about it.”

Waiting list

The September 2018 privilege seat waiting list, per area is:

Service 301 – Bembridge to/from Ryde Academy via St Helens, Nettlestone and Seaview – 24

Service 306 – Newport to/from Cowes Enterprise College via Northwood – 10

Service 309 – Arreton to/from Bay CE via Newchurch, Winford, Alverstone and Apse Heath – 2

Service 322 – Bembridge to/from Medina College via St Helens, Nettlestone, Seaview Ryde, Binstead and Wootton – 16

412 – Brading to/from Christ the King College via Ryde, Binstead and Wootton – 19

502 – Brighstone to/from the Island Free School, via Shorwell, Chale, Niton and Whitwell – 26

503 – Newport to/from the Island Free School via Rookley, Godshill and Wroxall – 17

