Harp on Wight: Deadline extended for harp-making course

The course runs from 25th to 30th October 2018 and is held at the beautiful serene setting of Quarr Abbey under the guidance of Breton harp-maker, Sylvestre Chabrin.

Harp on Wight have announced that the deadline for applications to make a 23-string lap harp during this years festival has been extended indefinitely.

A first class instrument is produced at the end of the course.

Harp Making Course 2017
Harp created during last year’s course

To apply please complete the booking form on the Harp on Wight Festival Website.

For further information please call (01983) 730 930.

Image: pocketwiley under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 22nd August, 2018 5:40pm

By

Filed under: Island-wide, What's On

