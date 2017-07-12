80 year old to parachute jump in aid of church roof

George shares this latest news. Ed

Eighty-year-old Gerry Moglione is proposing to do a parachute jump in aid of the roof repair fund for a church where he regularly worships.

Gerry, a former Island teacher, is seeking sponsors for a tandem sky dive at Sandown airport in August, to help towards the £100,000 needed for a large part of the roof of the 19th century St Mary’s Church, Cowes.

Praising his bold challenge, the vicar of St Mary’s, the Rev Andrew Poppe, said,

“I am thrilled Gerry has put himself forward to start this important fund-raising project. He has always been an adventurous sort, and hopefully he will not only be raising money himself but the publicity will encourage others to also fund-raise. “The church’s reserves have almost been used up in the repair of the northern roof of the church; now the aim is to raise money for the southern roof which is also critically in need of repair.”

Gerry is not only a member of the Friends of St Mary’s Church but also, incidentally, the president and long serving member of the Friends of St Mary’s Hospital where he is best known for regularly taking the afternoon confectionery trolley around the wards.

After taking early retirement as a teacher in 1991 he became heavily involved in the Island sports scene, serving as secretary of the IW Sports and Recreation Council and 12 years as Secretary of the IW Island Games Association.

And although he once served in the RAF, this will be his first parachute jump.

