Isle of Wight Save Our Schools plan mass letter writing session

The Isle of Wight Save our Schools campaign are holding a day of mass letter writing to Education Secretary Justine Greening next month.

The venue is yet to be confirmed, but the day of action will take place on 13th August (12-4pm) somewhere in Newport.

It will include letter writing, arts and craft area, music, dancing, speeches and information about the impending cuts. Organisers would love to see any many supporters as possible attend.

Letters to Downing Street

Last week Catherine and Maria took hundreds of letters from Isle of Wight children up to hand in at No 10 Downing Street.

They say,

“We have one chance to stop these cuts and we need as many of you to be involved as possible! We can do this, but only if we have the numbers behind us. “This campaign is not about Party Politics or Party affiliations, it about our children having the best possible education that we can give them. Our children are our future doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers- the people that will shape our country’s future. “Make some noise for our children!”

Find out more

Visit the Save Our Schools Website or Facebook Page for more info.

Image: marindunder CC BY 2.0