90 per cent of pupils offered a place at one of their preferred schools

Thousands of children across the Island will be offered places at secondary schools today (Monday 1st March).

Today is National Offer Day when children up and down the country learn which secondary school they will attend for the 2021/22 academic year.

On the Island, more than 90 per cent of parents have been offered a place for their child at one of their preferred schools.

In total, the Isle of Wight Council received 1,307 applications on time. Of those, 984 (79 per cent) received their first choice for September, 123 (ten per cent) their second choice and 25 (two per cent) their third choice.

Every applicant was offered a place at a school.

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said,

“I’m really pleased to see that the vast majority of applicants gained a place at one of their preferred schools, with most getting their first choice. “We know starting secondary school can be an anxious time for families, and we do all we can to make the application process as straightforward as possible while meeting families’ choices in the vast majority of cases.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: Nick Nice under CC BY 2.0