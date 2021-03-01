90 per cent of pupils offered a place at one of their preferred schools

Today is National Offer Day when children up and down the country learn which secondary school they will attend for the 2021/22 academic year

school playground through fence

Thousands of children across the Island will be offered places at secondary schools today (Monday 1st March).

On the Island, more than 90 per cent of parents have been offered a place for their child at one of their preferred schools.

In total, the Isle of Wight Council received 1,307 applications on time. Of those, 984 (79 per cent) received their first choice for September, 123 (ten per cent) their second choice and 25 (two per cent) their third choice.

Every applicant was offered a place at a school.

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said,

“I’m really pleased to see that the vast majority of applicants gained a place at one of their preferred schools, with most getting their first choice.

“We know starting secondary school can be an anxious time for families, and we do all we can to make the application process as straightforward as possible while meeting families’ choices in the vast majority of cases.”

Image: Nick Nice under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 1st March, 2021 4:08pm

Nitonia

Might be a “vast majority” but also a significant minority for whom there will be significant anxiety and upheaval in September. Also I wonder what the context is, how many usually get 1st, 2nd etc and how it compares to other local authorities. Removal of catchment areas was supposed to enable parental choice but it’s hard to see how this has benefited anyone.

