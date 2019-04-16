93% of Isle of Wight parents gain first choice for primary school places

The council share this latest news. Ed
The allocation of Isle of Wight primary school places has been announced today (Tuesday), with 97 per cent of Island parents gaining a school of their choice.
- Number of applications — 1,305
- Percentage of applications achieving first choice — 93 per cent.
- Percentage achieving second choice — 3 per cent.
- Percentage achieving third choice — 0.5 per cent.
- Percentage not getting any place — no children are without a place; 20 were not offered a preferred school but instead were allocated a place at the nearest school with places available, ie 1.5 per cent.
Brading: “Delighted”
Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, said:
“We’re absolutely delighted 97 per cent of parents gained a school of their choice.
“We wish all our youngsters starting primary school in September all the very best.”
NB: The figures do not quite add up to 100 per cent due to rounding. The data is excluding late applications and those that have an education and health care plan.Image: laffy4k under CC BY 2.0
