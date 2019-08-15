A-Level results: ‘Another great year’ for Island VI Form students

Debbie shares this latest A-level results news on behalf of the Island VI Form. Ed

The Governors and College leadership teams are delighted to announce it has been another great year for the students and staff of the Island VI Form, we are very proud of everyone’s achievements.

The results reflect the hard work and dedication put in by staff and students. The VI Form continues to support students as they take full advantage of having a dedicated VI Form site that is an excellent stepping stone to life at University or higher level Apprenticeships.

There have been some excellent results for individual students in their A Levels and BTEC studies with some students getting straight A grades or double distinctions. The vast majority of students are going on to their first choice universities and starting the next exciting stage of their education.

Mumford: Thank parents and staff for all their support

Dave Mumford, Head of the VI Form said he is delighted with some of the individual results that have been achieved. He said,

“We have over 150 students going on from the Island to follow a huge range of university courses including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Law, Fashion, accessing the top Russell Group Universities across the country. “Congratulations to all students on their achievements and I would like to thank parents and staff for all their support.”

Summary of results