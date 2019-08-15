A-Level results: Christ the King celebrates ‘significant improvements in post 16 results’

Glynis shares this latest A-Level Results news on behalf of Christ the King College. Ed

Christ the King celebrates significant improvements in post 16 results.

Students at Christ the King College are celebrating the best KS5 results in the Sixth Form’s history, with 20% of students achieving an A or A* grade in at least one of their subjects and an overall A level success rate of 99%.

Sixth Form performed exceptionally well

Students achieving three A levels at between an A* and C grade increased by 13% on last year. Those achieving three level three qualifications was up by 22% on the previous year.

Though National benchmark data is not yet available, it can be said with confidence that the Sixth Form has performed exceptionally well this year.

More than 10% of students achieved a high grade in two or more facilitating subjects, i.e. those courses most commonly required or preferred by universities. The average attainment at A level is a C grade and the average attainment on BTEC qualifications is a Distinction.

Conway-Hughes: Results are testament to care and attention

The Head of Sixth Form, Hayley Conway-Hughes, is absolutely thrilled with the outcomes and said,

“We are so excited for the students today; they have worked unbelievably hard and deserve all of their successes. My thanks go out to the staff team. “The standards of provision are very high in the Sixth Form at Christ the King College and these results are a testament to the care and attention we continue to offer our students. “They have such exciting futures ahead of them and we wish them continued success in all that they do.”

Ward: We are moving in the right direction

Nora Ward, Head of School, said,

“The students, staff, and families of Christ the King College have all worked exceptionally hard this year. It has been a time of change for the college, which at times has been a challenge, however the fact that these are our best ever results confirms that together we are moving in the right direction. “I am very grateful that our college community has worked together to achieve the best for the young people in our care. I am pleased for all our students, and look forward to celebrating the future contributions I know that they will make to their families, their Island and the wider world. Christ the King is the place of choice for Post-16 education.”

Quinn: Absolutely brilliant!

Executive Principal, Matthew Quinn, said,