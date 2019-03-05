Academy students present stimulating and thought-provoking project work

Kira Thorogood shares this new on behalf of Cowes Enterprise College. Ed

Visitors to Cowes Enterprise College were given a dramatic insight into the impact of plastic pollution this week when the Academy’s reception area was given a beach style makeover.

Year 13 students presented their Extended Project Qualification Projects with a range of eye-catching and inspiring displays. The Extended Project Qualification is equivalent to half an A-Level and requires students to complete a self-directed and self-motivated project on a topic of their choice.

This year’s projects included a replica beach by previous Head Boy Albert Newton (pictured above), consisting of a vast pile of plastic collected from the local beach, giving a shocking insight into the problem of plastic pollution on our local coastline. A colourful art exhibition by Emily Searle (pictured below) also vividly recreated the impact plastic has on the oceans.

The spectacular presentation also included a thought-provoking analysis of the impact of divorce by Ellen Wood (pictured below), with a celebrity divorce sorting activity.

A living history exhibit by former Cowes Enterprise College Head Girl, Mimi Poulton (pictured at top), featured a written screenplay set in WW2, presented in full army dress and accompanied by an impressive array of props including home baked cookies from a period recipe.

Other notable projects ranged from vaccination and ‘votes for women’ to divorce and Disney princesses.

Cowes Enterprise College’s EPQ coordinator, Sara Cody, stressed how hard the students had worked on their projects:

“The EPQ is a fantastic opportunity for students to prepare for university style assignments and gives students the chance to research anything they like.”

The Head of Sixth Form at Cowes Enterprise College, David Sanchez-Brown, explained the importance of the qualification: