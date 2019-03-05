Charity offers sailing experience for six Isle of Wight 12 to 18-year-olds

There’s a chance for six young Islanders to take part in a week of free sailing during October half term with Ocean Youth Trust South.

Will shares this latest news on behalf of the charity, Ocean Youth Trust South. Ed

Thanks to efforts from kind supporters on the Isle of Wight, the Ocean Youth Trust South are delighted to offer six young people from the Isle of Wight the opportunity to take part in a free week sailing from the 18th-22nd October 2019 (half term).

This is open to almost anyone aged 12-18 and living on the Isle of Wight.

The Ocean Youth Trust South is a charity which uses Adventure Under Sail as a personal development opportunity for young people aged 12-25, taking them to sea in our 30-metre vessel Prolific.

More information and how to apply can be found on the Website.

Tuesday, 5th March, 2019 11:00am

By

