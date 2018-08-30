‘Actions speak louder than words’, says mental health film-maker

A film exploring mental health services on the Isle of Wight has started a conversation about mental health reforms.

‘Crisis and Awakening’ was created by mental health volunteer Sam Schroeder, 42, from Ventnor, who began working on the film while volunteering with mental health services on the Isle of Wight.

The 50-minute film, made by his own production company, ‘Wednesday’s Children’, interviews those who rely on mental health services, and volunteers within the sector.

Isle of Wight screenings

The film was shown six times, including a private screen for the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely and cabinet member for adult social care and public health, Cllr Clare Mosdell, both attended the screenings and afterwards invited Mr Schroeder to a meeting.

He was able to share with them his own ideas for reform within the mental health sector.

Optimism balanced with healthy dose of scepticism

Mr Schroeder said:

“Cllr Mosdell said she would study the nine ideas for reforms that I’d given her, and open a dialogue with me via e-mail. “It sounds good, and I’ll remain positive and keep pushing things as far as I can push them, but I am aware the honey-coated words of politicians don’t always translate into tangible results on the ground, so I’m balancing my optimising with a healthy dose of scepticism. “I value actions more than words, but will happily give anyone the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.”

The full film is now free to view on the Wednesday Films Website.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed