Another dog attack on sheep. This time in Niton with ewes left distressed

Following last week’s report of 20 sheep fatally attacked by another animal – thought locally to be a dog – there’s another report today.

Dog attack in Niton

Cheverton Farm posted a warning to Facebook earlier today, after hearing from a neighbouring farmer of an attack.

They discovered that two of their sheep – from a flock of around 275 sheep that graze in Niton – had bloodied necks. The Farm have around 3,700 sheep grazing in different locations around the Island.

Be vigilant

Their warning read:

A neighbouring farmer at St Catherine’s Down saw a black dog chasing our sheep this morning at approx 8.15am. Unfortunately it was from some distance away so he couldn’t identify the breed or if it had an owner. On closer inspection we were able to see two sheep with bloodied necks and the young Cheviot ewes were in a VERY stressed state. This is the second local dog attack on sheep in a short time and may be unconnected to the terrible one last week at Merstone, when Angus Baird lost around 30 sheep. Please be vigilant if you live anywhere near either attack. These dogs and owners must be stopped.

No guns

Claudia Hodgson told OnTheWight,

“Despite farmers being at liberty to shoot an animal in the act of worrying stock – our staff who check them daily will not be carrying guns. “We are just keen for people to keep their dogs under proper control when walking through fields with grazing animals.”

Get in touch

If you have information please get in touch with Andrew Hodgson on 01983 741 034.

For more information see the Cheverton Farm Facebook Page.

Location map

View the location of this story.