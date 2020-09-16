Another rise in the number of confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus cases

There have been three more confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the Isle of Wight in the last 24 hours.
From Tuesday 8th to Tuesday 15th September the number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight increased by nine, a rate per 100,000 population of 6.38.
This brings the cumulative total to 449, a rate per 100,000 population of 316.7.
Source: Covid dashboard – click on cases and page down to UTLA to search for Wight
Image: Marco Verch under CC BY 2.0
Wednesday, 16th September, 2020 7:32am
By Sally Perry
