Another rise in the number of confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus cases

More cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours on the Isle of Wight. Details within

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

coronavirus testing kit

There have been three more confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the Isle of Wight in the last 24 hours.

From Tuesday 8th to Tuesday 15th September the number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight increased by nine, a rate per 100,000 population of 6.38.

This brings the cumulative total to 449, a rate per 100,000 population of 316.7.

Source: Covid dashboard – click on cases and page down to UTLA to search for Wight

Image: Marco Verch under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 16th September, 2020 7:32am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nVN

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...