Answers demanded over lack of consultation on cross-Solent health plans

At next week’s Isle of Wight full council meeting, Cllr Geoff Brodie will be questioning the Cabinet on their endorsement of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP) at last week’s meeting – catch up here).

As Cllr Brodie sets out in his question to Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, there has been no public consultation on the impact of the STP, as was suggested as far back as 2016.

STP being driven forward

Cllr Brodie’s question to the leader reads:

“The IW Council leadership endorsed at Cabinet on 8 November the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP); something that has had no public consultation as to its implications whatsoever despite promises there would be in the autumn on 2016. “It also had the support of something called the Local Care Board – an entirely non-transparent and unaccountable body, with no meetings in public or published minutes that I can find. “Can the Leader of this Council explain to Full Council and the public at large why the STP is being driven forward by his administration and their local health partners without bothering to reassure Islanders that their precious NHS will not be further damaged?”

Last month the partnership was approved by the Health and Wellbeing Board.

As usual, OnTheWight will be reporting live from the full council meeting from 6pm on Wednesday 21st November.

Location map

View the location of this story.