Isle of Wight council issue appeal after dog was found shaved, painted and dumped

Do you know who the dog belongs to? It was found shaved, painted and dumped in Pan Meadows.

The dog that had been painted and shaved

The Isle of Wight council have issued an appeal after a concerned member of the public found this chihuahua on Pan Meadows on Monday.

The dog was found at Pan Meadows having been shaved and painted. The member of the public took the dog to Carisbrooke vets, and it has since been collected by tghe council’s dog warden.

The incident has also been reported to the RSPCA.

The council are appealing to Islanders who might know who the dog belongs to.

Please contact IWC dog service with any information on: (01983) 821000 or email: commercial.services@iow.gov.uk

Thursday, 23rd May, 2019 1:19pm

