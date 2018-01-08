Appeal for witnesses after 84 year old man dies following collision

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of an 84 year old man who died following a road traffic incident on Sunday.

The incident took place on St John’s Road, Ryde at around 11.20am. No other vehicles were involved.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident which saw a Mitsubishi Space Runner collide with the wall of a shop.

The driver was taken to St Mary’s Hospital where he later passed away. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Get in touch

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘44180008248’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Image: Flower’s Lover under CC BY 2.0